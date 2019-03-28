Allan Shook, of Shawnee, departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 96.

Allan Shook, of Shawnee, departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 96.

Allan was the fifth child of six born to Charles and Emma (Marlow) Shook in Ralston, Oklahoma. He was a devoted husband and father, favorite uncle and friend and member of the Greatest Generation.

After the death of his father in 1928, Allan moved with his mother and siblings to Bethel Acres where he started first grade at age 4, thus graduating from Bethel High School at the age of 16 with the Class of 1940. Allan was a star athlete and achieved many honors in field and track. In high school, he was a member of the Class B Division Championship track team, placing first in the one-mile run event held at OSU in 1939 and in the 880 yard run in 1940, and holding that record for many years. After graduating high school at the age of 16, he joined his oldest sister in California and worked in the forestry industry in Red Bluff, California, and at Douglas Aircraft in Los Angeles, California, until he was drafted in December 1942.

Allan was a very proud World War II veteran and served from 1942-1945 in the U.S. Army Air Corp 20th Bomber 1st Air Transport Command and was awarded four Bronze Stars for heroic and meritorious achievements. He traveled the world extensively while in the service and specifically saw action in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and the China-Burma-India Theater (CBI). His squadron was the first group of C-46 transport planes to fly “The Hump” (the Himalayas) and completed over 12 missions.

Upon discharge from the service, Allan returned to Shawnee where he married the love of his life, Mary Alice (Yarbrough) Shook, on March 8, 1946, and they were married 69 years until her death on March 14, 2015.

Allan was employed by Coca Cola Bottling Company for 52 years, retiring the first time at the age of 76.

Allan continued his athleticism all of his life, running the track at OBU and on his treadmill and elliptical trainer every day until the age of 95. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman, a self-taught violinist and guitar player and was a life-long member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He loved grooming his acreage with his riding lawn mower, and his 1 ½ acre front yard was the envy of many. His upbeat personality and strong constitution was enviable. Allan never met a stranger and his “always teasing” and funny, dry wit will be remembered by everyone who knew him.

Allan is predeceased in death by his wife Mary; his parents; his sisters Marcia Terrell, Lorene King and Milda Paris; brothers Willis and Harmon Shook, and nephews Russell Shook and Lewis Mason.

He is survived by his children: daughter Cheryl, and son Mark and his wife Nancy, all of Oklahoma City; sisters-in-law Sybil Shook Cundiff of Colorado, and Jeanne Chancellor Kelley of Oklahoma City; and a number of nieces, nephews and close family friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee with Tiffany Monroe Nagle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 301 North Beard, Shawnee, in memory of Allan Shook or to the charity of your choice.