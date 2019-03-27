LATTA – The Dale Pirates were unable to fight their way back from an early deficit, losing to Latta 8-3 Tuesday evening.

Latta scored two runs in the first and four more in the third.

Carson Hunt tried to get his team back in the game with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Ike Shirey followed up with a rocket to left field making it 6-3 Latta.

The Panthers added two more runs in the sixth inning.

Latta's DJ VanAtten went yard for the Panthers.

Cooper Hunt recorded Dale's third and final hit of the game.

Jared Rogers started on the mound for Dale. Rogers went four innings and struck out two. David Herring pitched two innings in relief for the Pirates and fanned two.

Dale (4-4) will host Asher April 1.