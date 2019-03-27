Editor's Note: This is one of the stories, which look at elections before Delaware County voters on Tuesday, April 2. Each candidate in the various races were given the same questions to answer. The following profile is based upon submitted responses. Attempts to contact Michelle Woods were unsuccessful.

Two candidates, Kay Pickup, the incumbent, and Michelle Woods, the challenger, are vying to become the next Jay City Treasurer.

The election takes place on Tuesday, April 2. This is one of three races which have developed in Jay's city government. The others are for mayor and police chief.

Early voting is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, March 28 and 29, at the Delaware County Election Board office at 225 South Fifth Street in Jay. Day of election voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, at precincts throughout the county.

Kay Pickup

As the incumbent, Kay Pickup is running for re-election in order to continue the efforts she began while in office.

"I am a hard worker, trust worthy and always willing to help anyone," Pickup said, about her work ethic.

She has worked as the city's treasurer since 2010.

Pickup said she chose to pursue the position initially, because of her desire to help the community.

"The best way I can help my town as city treasurer is to continue to be diligent, detail oriented, and thorough with the management of city funds, departments, equipment and goals," Pickup said.

As a candidate, she is committed to reach into the community not only as the current treasurer, but also as a Christian, mother, grandmother, volunteer and community leader.

"My goals would be to continue to work hard with our city team, with our resource partners and with the citizens of Jay, utilizing our resources in the best way possible to help Jay continue to be successful," Pickup said.

More about Pickup

A native of Barnsdale, Oklahoma, Pickup began working as a manager/bookkeeper for an oilfield supply house. When it went out of business, she became the museum secretary for the Woolaroc Museum until she moved to Ponca City, where she became self-employed as an oilfield operating company.

She moved to Jay in 1994 and opened a floral business. She later obtained her insurance license and began working for Crouch Insurance, until it was purchased and became Patterson Insurance.

Pickup and her husband, Rodney, have been married for almost 19 years. The couple has a total of five children: Branden Gamble, Christina Phillips, Myaleigh Pickup, LaCrissa Johnson and Dustin Pickup; and five grandchildren: Legend, Kessler, Ziler, Duke and London.

Outside of office, Pickup serves as the president of the Jay Lions Club, is a member of the Jay Chamber of Commerce, and volunteers at all of the chamber festivals.

The Pickups attend First Baptist Church in Jay.

While Pickup is not a member of a tribe, her husband is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

"He is full blood Cherokee," Pickup said. "This is something I am very proud of and enjoy listening to him speak the Cherokee Language."