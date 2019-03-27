DICKSON — After suffering only their third loss of the season and second straight on Monday, the No. 5 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs decided to turn their luck around in a big way on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Dickson and came away with a pair of victories over the Lady Comets and the No. 12 Kingston Lady Redskins, moving them to 9-3 on the season.

Against Kingston, Sulphur only needed three innings to claim the win as the Lady Bulldogs won 20-5, thanks in part to a 15-run second inning scoring spree.

Kingston scored two runs in the top of the first inning before Sulphur took the lead with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Lady Redskins tried to rally with three runs in the top of the third, but couldn’t get close enough to avoid the run-rule decision.

Shallen Mershon had the first of her two home runs in the game in the bottom of the first on a solo shot, while Abby Beck blasted a three-run shot to center in the inning.

Mershon got her second of the game in the second, this time a two-run blast to left field.

Ally Dixon then got in on the action moments later when she homered to left field for a back-to-back sequence.

Hailey Keith had the biggest home run of the game, when she launched a grand slam to left to make it 18-2 at the time in the second.

Keith and Beck each finished the game against Kingston with four RBI’s apiece as Keith went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Beck went 2-for-2 with three runs scored.

Mershon, Meredith Jones and Kinlee Duck all finished the game with three RBI’s apiece, while Dixon, Makenzie Ruth, and Briley Minor each had one RBI.

Minor got the win on the mound for Sulphur, allowing just two earned runs on six hits with two walks in three innings of work.

Against the Lady Comets, things were a little closer for Sulphur, but they managed to survive and win 19-12 to finish off the two-game sweep.

Dickson came out strong in the first inning with a pair of runs that gave the Lady Comets a 2-1 lead.

The advantage grew to 5-2 after two innings, before Sulphur responded with five in the third to grab the 7-5 lead.

Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning, before the Lady Bulldogs scored four in the sixth and seven in the seventh inning.

Dickson managed to score two in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Kourtney Clark and Alyssa Warren led the Lady Comets offensively with three RBI’s apiece in the game as Clark finished 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and Warren went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Kayden Barton and Jayden McKenzie each had two RBI’s in the game for Dickson, with McKenzie going 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs scored, while Barton was 2-for-4 at the plate with one run scored.

Camie McGahey, and Graci Idleman each had an RBI in the game against Sulphur.

As for the Lady Bulldogs, they were lead offensively by Abby Beck and Shallen Mershon, who each had a pair of home runs in the game.

Beck finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and five total RBI’s, while Mershon went 2-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI’s.

Kinlee Duck, Makella Mobly and Meredith Jones each had three RBI’s against Dickson, while Hailey Keith finished with two RBI’s.

Dickson fell in the opening game against Kingston by a score of 19-11.

Camie McGahey hit a solo home run in the game against Kingston, and also scored another run off an RBI single.

Jayden McKenzie also finished with a pair of RBI’s in the game against Kingston.