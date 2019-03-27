TECUMSEH – A nine-run second inning gave Tecumseh the necessary momentum to upset Class 5A No. 2 McLoud 14-2 Tuesday evening.

Gabi Jordan and Harley Sturm each went yard and recorded three RBIs.

Ayzia Shirey set the tone from the leadoff spot with three hits and two runs scored.

Shaelee Cranford was the second Tecumseh batter to record three hits in the win. Cranford added one RBI and one run scored.

Tecumseh's Taylor Frizzell and Jalen Hazelton had multi-hit games for the Lady Savages.

Lacy Howell, Caitlin Anderson and Kayla Crisp went in the scorebook with one hit apiece.

Mycah Wahpekeche was the only Lady Redskin with a multi-hit game.

McLoud (9-1) will host 4A No. 3 Stroud April 1.

Class 6A No. 18 Tecumseh (4-8) travels to 5A No. 17 Morris Thursday.