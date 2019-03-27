Wednesday

Mar 27, 2019 at 6:00 PM Mar 27, 2019 at 6:44 PM


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that Gregory Edwin Boyd, 57, of Ardmore, died Wednesday after colliding head-on with an oncoming semi truck.
According to reports, the 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Boyd was traveling north on State Highway 1 when it crossed the center line and collided with the semi. Boyd was ejected from the vehicle and later died on the scene.