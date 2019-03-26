The following deaths were submitted for publication on March 26

Donald Davis

Donald “Bubba” Davis, 66, of Copan, OK died Thursday.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

John Vik

John Otto Vik, 66, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Debra Hough

Debra Lynn Hough, 62, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation will be under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dorothy Fugate

Dorothy Mildred Fugate, 92, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Amanda Donnell

Amanda Donnell, 39, died Friday.

Family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, on Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. Visitation will also be Wednesday from 12 – 8 p.m.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Davis Family Funeral Home-Dewey Chapel. Interment will follow in the El Cado Cemetery, Peru, Kan. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.

Marian Crane

Marian B. Crane, 94, of Bartlesville, died March 23.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Melinda Calnan

Melinda Lu Calnan, 86, of Bartlesville, died March 24.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Ruth Rothfuss

Ruth E. Rothfuss, 91, died March 24.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.