DALE –Cashion tallied four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally past Dale 4-3 Monday.

Dale, 4-3, led 3-0 entering the sixth, thanks to a single run in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Dale outhit Cashion 10-6 but stranded eight runners.

Pirate Jared Rogers notched two doubles in a 3-of-4 day at the plate. David Herring was 2 of 3 with a double and one RBI.

Starter Jono Johnson, who went the first four innings, gave up no runs, two hits and fanned six. Reliever Bryce Crawford gave up four hits and four runs in a three-inning stint.

Saturday, the Pirates dropped a 4-2 decision to Tuttle at the Tuttle Tournament. Dale again struggled with runners in scoring position, stranding nine while Tuttle left just two on base.

Dale, 4-3, will play at 4:30 today at Latta.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.