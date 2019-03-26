I and You at the Playmakers

I and You, a story by Lauren Gunderson, has been added to the Playmaker's spring schedule.

The production is about two smart, word-loving, authentically offbeat teen characters who will be hard to forget in a script that transcends the predictable.

Remaining performances take place March 26 to 31. Shows include Tuesday, March 26, Thursday, March 28, and Sunday, March 31. Tuesday to Saturday shows take place at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain call.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students upper elementary through college. Group rates are available. To reserve seats for the limited run, persons interested may contact 918-786-8950 and leave a message. A volunteer will confirm the reservation. Tickets may also be reserved at groveplaymakers@yahoo.com.

Meet & Greet with Collins

FLW Pro Angler Sheldon Collins will host a meet and greet session from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, at the Grand Lake Sports Center, Grove.

Collins, who resides in Grove, won third place during the latest stop on the FLW tour. This is his second year on the pro circuit.

For more information, persons interested may call Sam Williams at 918-786-2300.

Meet & Greet with Dodson

FLW Tour Pro Jeff Dodson will host a meet and greet from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Littlefield's Sporting Goods.

The store is located at 55901 E. Highway 85A, Afton, next to Littlefield's Country Store, at the mouth of Monkey Island.

Spring Open House

The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and local merchants will host this year’s Grove Merchants’ Spring Open House set for Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

Businesses throughout the community will participate and offer special

Open House deals and savings during the event.

For more information, persons interested may call the chamber at 918-786-9079 or visit the chamber's website at GroveOk.org. Additional information may be found on the "Shop Grove" Facebook page.

Bunny Hop 5K

Participants are encouraged to take part in the Bunny Hop 5K Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday, March 30, behind Grove's Community Center in downtown Grove.

Sponsored by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, the event costs $30, and registration may be made up to 7:30 a.m. the morning of the race.

For more information, persons interested may call the chamber at 918-786-9079 or visit the chamber's website at GroveOk.org. Additional information may be found on the "Shop Grove" Facebook page.

Grand Lake Youth Art Show

The annual Grand Lake Youth Art Show will take place Friday to Sunday, April 26 to 28, at the Grove Community Center.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by members of the Grove Springs Cultural District, the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, in partnership with Grand Lake area schools and businesses.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

Toes in Grand Summer Kickoff Festival

Officials with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the second "Toes in Grand" Summer Kickoff Festival, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The event will feature performances by Greg Dragoo and the Blond Stranger Band on Friday, and The COPA Reefer Band and Parrotville on Saturday.

Saturday evening will include a fireworks show. Other items will be announced closer to the festival dates.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

Grove Rotary LobsterFest

The annual Grove Rotary LobsterFest will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

Tickets are $80 and must be purchased in advance. Only 575 tickets are available for the event, which includes a silent and live auction.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the annual Rotary Foundation grants.

Tickets will be on sale later this spring, for individuals and preferred tables with servers for 10 for $1,000. Tickets are available at groverotary.org and at area banks.

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.