NORTH MIAMI — It was being in the right place at the right time for two men who were instrumental with helping a North Miami man escape a burning house Saturday, March 23.

Derek Rice of North Miami and Levi Smith of Stigler were on their way to fish at Stepp Ford’s Bridge when they saw smoke and flames coming from a house at 908 Oak Street.

“We saw the house in flames and called 911 to give them the address,” Rice said. “We banged on the door and heard an elderly man say he couldn’t move. We asked where he was at.”

Rice said he kicked in the door and used a flashlight to locate the man.

“I asked him if there was anybody else in the house and he told me his granddaughter was. I pointed my flashlight up where I thought the bedrooms were, but he said no, she was over toward the flames.”

Rice pulled the man out and Smith attempted to find his walker.

They helped get the man into the yard and about the time Smith and Rice were going to attempt to find the granddaughter, she came running around from the backside of the house.

“We asked if there was anybody else and he told me his wife was, but the granddaughter said she was at work,” said Rice.

“We were able to get them across the street as far as we could,” said Smith, who has had first aid training because of his work in gas fields.

“This was my first actual hands-on experience, but it was still crazy and an adrenaline rush. You do what you’ve got to do,” he said.

Members of the Commerce Volunteer Fire Department, Quapaw Fire/EMS Department and the Miami Fire Department responded to the fire.

It took emergency crews more than an hour to extinguish the flames, according to Adam Bruton of the Commerce Volunteer Fire Department.

The condition of the man and girl, who were transported to Joplin for treatment, was not known at press time. Their names were not disclosed.

“Without the cooperation of the other two departments, it could have been a whole lot worse,” Bruton said. “And without those two guys, it could have been really, really bad — two fatalities instead of just injuries.”