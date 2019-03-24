Roberta Chloe Smith, 84, of Madill, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home in Madill. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and fought for over 12 years. She was born June 26, 1934, in Shay, Okla., to the late Charlie Theodore Lowe and Marie Elizabeth Fieszel Lowe. Roberta was raised and lived her entire life in Marshall County. She graduated from the Madill High School in 1953, and married Otis Evans and he preceded her in death in 1972. She later married Charles Arthur Smith in Mannsville, Okla. on Feb. 6, 1999 and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2005. Roberta worked for 35 years at the Madill Record as a technician. She was the first person to be baptized in Trinity Baptist Church and she loved to quilt and bake. Roberta also loved to watch OU football, Texas Rangers, hockey and the Madill Wildcats.

She is survived by, brothers: Cecil Lowe, Enid, Robert Lowe and wife Phyllis, Madill, sisters: Lourene Bolt, Madill, Pauline McCarthick and husband Ken, Tishomingo.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one son; Boyd Evans, one granddaughter; Casey Evans and one brother; Harold Max Lowe.

Visitation will be Sunday at the Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Casket Bearers: Tony McSwain, Paul McClendon, Trevor McClendon, Greg Lowe, Mike Lowe, Doug Lowe, Rick Lowe, Rob Lowe, Carl McCarthick.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Greg Idell will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Woodberry-Forest Cemetery. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.