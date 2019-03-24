With the way the Plainview Indians baseball team had been playing over its five-game winning streak, one might have thought it would take something special to halt their winning ways.

Unfortunately, the Oolagah-Talala Mustangs managed to find a solution Friday night at the Verdigris tournament.

It took 10 innings, but the Mustangs managed to score six runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Indians 9-3, handing them their first loss in two weeks and only their second of the season.

The Mustangs took the lead in the top of the first with one run, before Plainview took the lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Chase Owen tied the game with an RBI single to right field, before Bryson Stricker was given some luck when his fly ball to center resulted in an error, allowing Owen to score to give Plainview a 2-1 advantage.

However, Oolagah-Talala managed to tie the game in the fifth inning at 2-2.

The Mustangs appeared to be on the verge of sneaking away with a victory in the top of the seventh when they regained the lead off a fielder’s choice RBI to make it 3-2.

But Jake Guerin had other ideas as he scored on a passed ball with one out in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

Plainview’s best chance to win the game came in the bottom of the eighth as the Indians had loaded the bases with two outs, but a fly out ended the threat.

Oolagah-Talala’s bats finally came alive though in the top of the 10th as the Mustangs exploded for six runs to claim the victory.

Trevor Burton threw eight solid innings for the Indians in a no decision, as he allowed just two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and five walks.

Payton Webber took the loss for the Indians, throwing two innings in which he allowed five earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

Plainview will resume district play Monday afternoon at home against Madill beginning at 4:30 p.m.