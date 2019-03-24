The Avedis Foundation has begun a new networking and support effort aimed at local nonprofits.

Avedis President and CEO Kathy Laster said her foundation's monthly leadership roundtables are a great way to create connections, offer assistance and share information.

So far, Laster said 17 nonprofits have taken part in the program.

She said the coordinated effort to share resources and seek information relevant to similar goals is a big plus for the group.

“Many leaders come into these roles from passion,” Laster said. “With a nonprofit, it's their heart.”

As a result, she said leadership development is a big interest and goal for them.

She said being the director of a nonprofit can be a lonely job; most are very small-staffed and somewhat isolated.

“This provides a peer group,” she said. “When people are supported and feel good about themselves, they produce their best work.”

The decision to start the meetings just seemed like the thing to do, Laster said.

“We have some really talented leaders in nonprofits in the area,” she said — a statement that also has been made by some outside the community.

For more information, visit avedisfoundation.org or call (405) 273-4055.