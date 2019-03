Richard “Pokey” Gilbert, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Shawnee.

Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Tecumseh First Baptist Church with Reverend Tony Peak officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

