Pearl Dea (Bailey) Emmitt, 80, longtime Seminole resident, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Seminole Care and Rehab Center.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at the Temple of Praise Church, located at 1100 University Ave. in Seminole. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Seminole.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.