This season the Ringling Blue Devils baseball team has made a habit out of avoiding losing streaks.

Continuing this trend Tuesday afternoon just happened to lead them to an upset victory.

Ringling traveled to No. 18 Porter Consolidated, and upset the previously undefeated Pirates 3-2, snapping their 15-game winning streak to start the season.

The Blue Devils won the game in six innings, with the contest originally slated for five.

After one complete inning, the game was all even at 1-1, with Porter taking the lead at 2-1 following the second inning.

Ringling left it until the last possible moment in the top of the fifth, when Drake Stapleton got a two-out RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Then in the top of the sixth it was Ethan Neeble who stepped up and collected an RBI double, which eventually turned out to be the game-winning run.

Coty Scott threw 5 1/3 innings of work for the Blue Devils, while Dakota Snodgrass threw 2/3 of an inning.

Porter was held to just four hits with two runs in the game.

Ringling improved to 5-2 with the victory, and will be back in action on Monday at home against Marietta beginning at 5:30 p.m.