A Pawhuska woman was killed the afternoon of March 12 in a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 11 approximately 2 miles north of Barnsdall.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tina Dawson, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene with internal trunk and and arm injuries.

According to the OHP report, Dawson was driving northbound on State Highway 11 in a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country when she lost control of the vehicle, going off the road and striking a pipe fence. Dawson was wearing a seat belt and the road was dry, troopers said.

In addition to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Barnsdall Fire Department, Pershing Fire Department and Miller EMS responded to the scene.