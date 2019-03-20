The radical Pelosi Democrats in Washington recently unveiled their large-scale plans to drastically transform our society, best known as the Green New Deal.

It claims to want to take our country to net-zero emissions in the next ten years. What people don’t realize is that the Green New Deal is the vehicle that will drive our country straight into socialism.

The author of the Green New Deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, makes several guarantees to the American people including:

· “A job with a family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations, and retirement security” guaranteed for all

· “High-quality education, including higher education” for free

· Guaranteed access to “healthy food”

· “High-quality health care” for free

· “Safe, affordable, adequate housing” for all

· “Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work”

The Green New Deal has nothing to do with fossil fuels or energy and has everything to do with the federal government taking over buildings, land, and property by way of eminent domain.

If it were the law of the land, every single building in the U.S. would have to be upgraded or replaced to have state-of-the-art energy efficiency.

When the owners of these buildings—families, universities, hospitals, businesses—fail to comply, the federal government alongside a national emergency declaration on climate change (which Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says should be done) could take over private land for public use by eminent domain.

Now that millions of buildings and the surrounding land are owned by the federal government:

· The government can grow “healthy food” on millions of acres of farmland and provide a “job with a sustaining wage” to every American.

· It can guarantee “high-quality education” because it owns the universities.

· It can deliver “high-quality health care” as it took over the hospitals via eminent domain.

· It can provide “safe, affordable, adequate housing” because it owns the homes, hotels, and apartments that didn’t get into compliance.

· Finally, it redistributes wealth from those who earn by giving handouts from its “shared prosperity” to those “unable and unwilling to work.”

From the Affordable Care Act to Medicare for All to the Green New Deal, radical Democrats continue to propose ideas that bust the country’s budget caps, take away Americans’ freedom, and embrace the socialistic style of government.

The Green New Deal should be taken seriously for what it truly is: a socialist manifesto. It is dangerous and it is misleading.

I plan to continue to uphold the Constitution and defend the our freedoms in the Nation’s Capital—no matter what crazy idea Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats in Washington dream up next.

