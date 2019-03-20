NOWATA — Nowata County commissioners accepted the resignation of former Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett and named Mirta “Mickey” Hallett as interim sheriff at an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.

Hallett is a retired major with the Nowata County Sheriff Office.

Barnett, the undersheriff and many deputies resigned after District Judge Carl Gibson ordered the return of prisoners from Washington County to the Nowata County jail. The prisoners had been housed at the Washington County facility since Feb. 28 because of a carbon monoxide building and black mold at the Nowata jail.

Nowata County Commissioners Doug Sonenberg and Troy Friddle approved the motion. Commissioner Burke LaRue abstained. He said he was unable with good conscience to put someone in the office with all the corruption going on.