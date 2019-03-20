The Osage County Interlocal Cooperative will conduct Kindergarten Roundup at several member schools Monday through Wednesday. This is a developmental screening for children preparing to enter kindergarten at participating schools in August.

Children must be 5 years old before Sept. 1, in order to be eligible for the screening. The DIAL-4 Screening will be administered and it includes concepts, communication, motor skills and hearing. Results will be mailed to parents within a few weeks of the conclusion of the screening.

Parents/guardians should plan to attend the screening so they may complete the parent questionnaire portion of the screening, if not previously submitted to the school. Parents should bring shot records, birth certificates and CDIB cards/tribal membership documentation for children if not previously submitted to the school. Please allow one hour for the screening.

The screening schedule is — Bowring (at OHS) on Monday from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.; Osage Hills on Monday from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Woodland on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Shidler on Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Pawhuska on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and from noon to 2:15 p.m.

In the event the school is closed the day of the screening, it will be rescheduled for a later date. If you have questions regarding the screening, please call Dirk Schmidt, OCIC director of Special Education, at 918-885-2667, ext. 114.