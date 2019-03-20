Jannie Smotherman passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was 94. Services have been entrusted to the care of Dighton-Moore Funeral Service of Owasso.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service in Owasso. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at GAR Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma with Sarah McCoy officiating. Interment will immediately follow.

Jannie was born June 27, 1924 in Wyandotte, Oklahoma to Scott and Nora Jane (Bland) Jones. She grew up in Miami where she attended school. She soon met William “Bill” W. Smotherman and they were married on September 27, 1940. They moved to Owasso in 1955 where they made their home and raised their children. Jannie worked for Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association for 15 years before landing a Social Worker job with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services where she worked for the next ten years until her retirement. In 2015 Jannie moved to Tulsa to be closer to her daughter.

She enjoyed traveling, painting, reading murder mystery books, and loving on her cat, “Bitty”. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Owasso since 1955. She was also a member of the Wyandotte tribe.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Smotherman of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Catherine Hitchcock and husband Jeff of Grove, Oklahoma, Sara Phillips and husband Eric of Rogers, Arkansas, and Chrissy Smotherman of New York City, New York; two great-grandchildren, Orion Phillips and Tallulah Phillips; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, Dennis Smotherman.

