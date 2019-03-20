District Attorney Mike Fisher said Monday he has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to have a look at a murder case filed in late June 2018 in Osage County District Court against a suspect identified as Cherri Terry.

Terry, 49, was brought from Texas last year by law officers to face prosecution in the 1996 killing of Joannie Goodwin. The television show “Cold Justice” helped Osage County law enforcement with the re-investigation of Goodwin’s death and that probe led to a decision to charge Terry.

The office of former district attorney Rex Duncan brought the murder case. Fisher said Monday he has concerns about the strength of the case.

“I have some concerns about the strength of the case at this point,” Fisher said, adding he thought formal charges might have been pursued prematurely.

Fisher said he has also asked the OSBI to take a look at a murder case filed in September 2018 against Dustin William Koelliker, 46, in connection with the 2011 disappearance and believed death of a woman named Donna Wilson. The case against Koelliker was also a result of collaboration between the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the television show “Cold Justice.”

Fisher said Monday that his office has been providing copies of its files on the Terry and Koelliker cases to the OSBI, and he had hoped to meet this week with a representative of the OSBI. That plan had to be changed due to a scheduling conflict, he said. A meeting is now planned for next week, he said.

Fisher’s decision to seek a review of the Terry and Koelliker cases by the OSBI is the latest in a series of prosecutorial decisions that Fisher has made since taking office in January that have reversed or held out the possibility of the reversal of decisions taken during Duncan’s tenure as district attorney.