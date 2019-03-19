Within just a couple of weeks, the sounds of game competition at the Price Fields will ring out through the air.

This is a wonderful tradition that hopefully will continue another 100 years.

Blast from the past

An excerpt of an E-E article from 2004.

Last year, Golden Corral poured syrup on a sweet season by winning the Bartlesville Area Amateur Baseball 13-14-year-old city league championship.

The odyssey starts again tonight for Golden Corral and 13 other teams at the Price Complex.

The first set of games are slated to start at 6 p.m. on the BAAB fields located on the south end of the complex.

No schedule nor official list of teams has been provided to the newspaper by the league.

The league has grown from six teams (five Bartlesville, one Dewey) to 14 teams this season, including teams from Barnsdall and Caney Valley.

Two divisions are planned, one called the American League and the other the National League.

Teams will play teams in their division twice and teams in the other divisions once.

Following are previews for some of the teams, including the defending champion Golden Corral squad.

Golden Corral

The pancake-and-bacon squad returns just three players from last year’s title team — Jared Brewer, Nathan Snively and Justin Swaney, according to new manager/coach Tommy Strate. He will be assisted by coach Dalen Jackson.

The rest of the team includes eight 13-year-olds — Aaron Adams, Jason Hadley, Jake Jackson, Kyle Ragan, Casey Strate, Clinton Strate, Gentry White and Dan Pollock.

Coach Strate is envisioning a pitching staff of five reliable arms — Hadley, Jake Jackson, Snively, Casey Strate and Clinton Strate.

All are right-handed.

Ragan and Snively will be the main rotation at catcher.

Swaney is the lone player to have a position nailed down at first base.

The lineup will be remade on a daily basis depending on who is pitching.

“I would say we’re flexible,” said coach Strate. “We don’t have much experience in pitching but we have a lot of arms.

“We don’t have one particular strength on our team. The good thing is we can move guys around and not lose a beat.”

Coach Strate said the 14-year-olds are providing good leadership.

“I’ve been coaching for 14 years,” coach Strate added. “I like the fact the boys continue to develop as the season goes on. Baseball is a great activity for boys of any skill level.”

The Golden Corral batting order will include Snively, Clinton Strate, Hadley and Casey Strate in the first four spots.

Bartlesville VFW #989

The VFW program won the city championship in 2002 but started over with a younger unit last year.

Veteran manager coach Carl Shipley and coach Mike Jackson are hoping to guide the post squad back to the top.

The roster includes Bobby Clarke (catcher), Matt Shipley (pitcher), Travis Hollingshead (pitcher/shortstop), Jared Bohannon (pitcher/first base), Joshua Luster (pitcher/centerfield), Dustin Keeton (third base), Mark Hainline (pitcher/second base), Shawn Anderson (rightfield), Steve Sullivan (second base/rightfield) and Caleb Johnson (pitcher/leftfield).

One of the luxuries enjoyed by the coaches is the rare benefit of two left-handed throwers, Shipley and Bohannon.

VFW is the only squad in the league which can boast that luxury.

Team speed is another strength.

“We’re a pretty fast bunch,” said coach Shipley. “We’ve only got a couple of slow boats.”

Coach Shipley also believes his squad should be solid defensively at all spots.

Shipley also expects a strong group of 14 year olds to lead the way.

“I’ve been coaching five years,” Shipley added. “I’m having a lot of fun.”

Lucas Metal Works (Caney Valley)

Chris Knight believes out-of-town teams, such as the Caney Valley team, should have an advantage because the same group of boys have played together all their lives.

He also boasts one of the oldest teams with eight 14-year-olds.

His list of 14-year-olds include Daniel Thurman, Michael Prusator, Chase Inman, Justin Huntington, Clifton Woods, Kent Regier, Mitch Gailey and Cole O’Dell.

The 13-year-olds are Sam Bond, Kenny Bond, Cody Knight and Mike Regier.

Knight said probably everyone on the team will pitch except for Kent Regier and Gailey.

Bond is a lefty, but doesn’t have a lot of mound experience, he added.

Inman, Huntington, Mike Regier and O’Dell are slated to rotate at catcher.

“We have four good catchers,” Knight said, adding his challenge is to make sure all of them get a chance to see solid action behind the plate.

Knight believes he has a solid defensive club which could set it apart from the other teams.

“I hope we’re the team to beat,” Knight added. “I’ve coached most of these boys for six years.”