OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — Beyond earning two consecutive victories at a critical juncture in the midst of a push for a playoff spot — and possibly playoff positioning — the Miami Heat’s last two much-needed wins are particularly important for another reason.

They’ve shown what the Heat are capable of when guards Dwyane Wade and Goran Dragic are playing at their best in their vital roles off the bench.

Dragic scored 26 points and Wade 25 as the Heat, without Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder, as the Heat rebounded from a 13-0 deficit to start, led by as many as 19 and held on for a 116-107 win against the Russell Westbrook-less Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Monday night.

The Heat (34-36) are now one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for seventh in the Eastern Conference, and with the Detroit Pistons losing in Cleveland, they are two games out of the sixth spot.

Dragic made a season-high six 3-pointers and had 10 assists. Big man Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and nine rebounds. Forward James Johnson scored 14 off the Heat bench.

As the Thunder cut the Heat lead that reached 19 early in the fourth down to nine with under four minutes to play, Wade went to the line to knock down a pair of critical free throws that helped quiet the crowd.

A Paul George three with 1:50 to go made it a six-point game at 110-104. The Thunder then had a fast-break opportunity but turned it over. A James Johnson putback slam off an offensive rebound followed by a Bam Adebayo alley-oop slam off the pass from Wade put the game away with under a minute to play.

The Heat outlasted 31 points from George, 27 with 10 rebounds from Jerami Grant and 20 from Dennis Schroder. Westbrook was suspended one game for picking up his 16th technical foul in Oklahoma City’s last game against the Golden State Warriors.

Spurs drop Warriors

SAN ANTONIO — Even when the shots do not fall as they normally do, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson maintain all they need is one shot to overcome any shooting slump.

This time, Curry and Thompson needed much more. The Warriors finished with a 111-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday after Curry (25 points) and Thompson (14) could not overcome shooting slumps. Curry shot 9 of 25 from the field and 6 of 18 from 3. Thompson went 5 of 18 overall and 4 of 9 from deep.

As a result, the Warriors (47-22) snapped a two-game winning steak from marquee wins this week in Houston and Oklahoma City.

The Warriors missed center DeMarcus Cousins because of a sore right foot. But the Warriors thought they would benefit from Kevin Durant’s return after missing two games with a right ankle contusion. He added 24 points on 9 of 18 shooting, but that meant little with Curry and Thompson struggling. The Warriors also welcomed a familiar face in Andrew Bogut, who had seven points and seven rebounds as a starter in 13 minutes.

But the Spurs (42-29) made those additions a nonfact. DeMar DeRozan (26 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (23) led the way in a game that featured nine ties and eight lead changes.

The Warriors play on Tuesday in Minnesota to mark the end of a four-game trip.

Knicks tumble

TORONTO — The lessons on the court for Kevin Knox in his rookie season have been harsh at times. Most of them have been like Monday night when he was part of another one-sided loss.

A day after the Knicks snapped an eight-game losing streak with an unlikely finish, they were humiliated by a shorthanded Toronto Raptors squad — resting Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka serving the final game of his suspension and even Kyle Lowry leaving midway through the third quarter with ankle soreness — as they fell behind by as many as 38 in a 128-92 defeat.

The lesson Monday came 1:05 into the second half when Knicks coach David Fizdale yanked all five starters as they gave up a 10-0 run to fall behind by 29. So when he got to hold court off it with one of the greatest players of all-time Sunday afternoon it was a much more pleasant lesson.

Cavs grind down Pistons

CLEVELAND — Before tipoff, coach Larry Drew wondered if the Cavaliers’ pride was waning with just 12 games remaining.

After improving their play coming out of the All-Star break, the Cavs had slipped into a funk, dropping three in a row and five of their last six going into Monday night’s home game against the Detroit Pistons.

Facing teams with playoff berths or seeding on the line had been part of that.

Veteran Channing Frye mused that those who had carried a heavy load during a season marred by injuries were finally wearing down, even if they are under 25 years old.

But the Cavs still had some spectacular plays left in them. Collin Sexton hit two huge 3-pointers in the final 1:54 and Cedi Osman added one of his own as the Cavs pulled out a thrilling 126-119 victory.

Excited fans at Quicken Loans Arena stood for the final 40 seconds as the Cavs (18-53, 12-24 at home) beat another Eastern Conference playoff qualifier. They defeated the Raptors by 25 at home on March 11.

The Pistons (36-34, currently sixth in the East) saw a two-game winning streak snapped, but are 14-6 since Feb. 1.

Sexton put the Cavs ahead for good at 115-114 with 1:54 to go. Osman connected from the right wing with 1:23 remaining and Sexton hit another 3 with 39.6 seconds left to put the Cavs up 121-114.

Seven Cavs scored in double figures, led by Sexton with 27 points. Osman added 21 points, four rebounds and six assists, and Brandon Knight scored 16 with four rebounds and five assists. Nik Stauskas had his best night as a Cav with 17 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field, 2 for 3 from long range and making all five free-throw attempts, along with two rebounds and two assists. It was Stauskas’ most points since he scored 18 for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28.

Jordan Clarkson added 14 points, David Nwaba contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Marquese Chriss scored 10 points with 10 rebounds.

The Cavs shot 58 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Wayne Ellington poured in 25 points for the Pistons, and Andre Drummond totaled 21 points, 21 rebounds and five assists.

Before the late heroics, the second quarter showed the Cavs at their best. They rallied from an 11-point deficit at the 8:35 mark to take a three-point lead on Ante Zizic’s running dunk with 3:35 remaining in the period. That capped an 11-2 Cavs run that also included a fast-break slam by Nwaba off an Osman assist and Sexton’s hanging finger roll off another Osman pass.

The Cavs shot 65 percent in the second quarter and trailed 61-60 at the half. They kept it close after three quarters, with the Pistons leading 88-87 as Osman scored seven in the period and Clarkson six. The stellar plays kept coming, with Sexton feeding Osman on a look-ahead bounce pass for a 73-69 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Nwaba split two Pistons and fired in an 11-foot floater to cut Detroit’s lead to one with 6:08 to go.

The Pistons rested six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin. Coach Dwane Casey said Griffin was banged up, and since Detroit didn’t play again until Thursday, it seemed the best time for Griffin to heal before the playoffs, which begin on April 13.

The Cavs were without five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love (sore lower back), center Tristan Thompson (sore left foot), forward Larry Nance Jr. (rib contusion) and guard Matthew Dellavedova (concussion). Love took a hard fall Saturday at Dallas but managed to finish that game.

Drummond’s burly presence did not deter the Cavs from driving to the basket as they had a 52-44 edge in the paint and an 18-8 advantage in fast-break points.

———

Jazz stop Wizarda

WASHINGTON - The crowd at Capital One Arena had grown so quietly disinterested in the Washington Wizards’ 116-95 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night that a few hecklers in section 108 were perfectly audible in their taunts of the home team during an embarrassing third quarter. They called out Wizards coach Scott Brooks by name on loop as the Jazz took a commanding lead, and soon a few Wizards players were looking to the crowd to locate who the dissenters were.

“My ears are fine, so you can hear,” Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky said. “You’re trying to stay focused. You have to ignore it when you’re in the game.”

This much the Wizards can’t ignore: Their chances to make a postseason run are quickly fading. Washington (30-41) hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from making the NBA playoffs, but this latest setback leaves it 4 1/2 games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.

The Wizards had entered the night with an already razor-slim margin of error and in need of serious help to make a late run at the postseason. But a healthy crowd still showed up to watch the Wizards against one the league’s most talented teams, which is clinging to its own playoff position in the West.

The defeat began on the defensive end. Though Washington had scored at least 121 points in five of its past eight games, the Jazz (41-29) bottled up Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who entered Monday with back-to-back 40-point games and shot just 4 for 12 from the field to finish with 15 points.

“They face-guarded me the whole game,” Beal said. “I’m not going to score 40 points every night. Everybody knows that. I hope we don’t have that expectation, because I’m not Superman.”

Utah was also superior in the paint, earning a 41-34 rebounding advantage and getting stellar rim protection from center Rudy Gobert. On the other end, the Jazz used their balance to run circles around Washington’s defense, finishing with 49 made field goals on 35 assists. That included 14 3-pointers, with five triples in the third quarter alone to open up a 20-point lead.

“They know where each player is on the floor, and they play in defined roles,” said Wizards forward Jabari Parker, who came off the bench and scored a team-high 19 points. “So it’s kind of hard stopping it, preventing it, because they’ve been doing it together for so, so long.”

But it was Utah’s defense that bothered Washington the most. Aside from Beal’s issues, the Wizards looked discombobulated on the offensive end and committed 16 turnovers. They were outscored 58-40 in the paint and made 8 of 27 (29 percent) from 3-point range.

“A lot of it was their defense,” Satoransky said. “We have to give credit where it’s due. They’re one of the toughest teams to play against.”

It was one of the most lackluster performances in weeks for the Wizards, who had won six of their past 10 games and three of their previous four during this homestand. Despite Beal’s early struggles - he missed five of his six shots in the first half, including all three of his 3-point attempts - Washington’s Trevor Ariza made his first four shots and the Wizards had pieced together enough offense in the first two quarters to keep it at 57-45 going into the intermission.

But just as so many of the league’s top teams have done in this building this season, Utah exposed Washington’s inconsistency on the defensive end and took firm control by the early stages of the third quarter. After the Wizards pulled within 67-58 with 8:50 remaining in the quarter, Utah outscored Washington 24-13 the rest of the period to take a 91-71 lead into the fourth. While Jazz forward Joe Ingles pestered Beal with relentless face-guarding, he also finished with 16 points and helped spark an offensive burst by the Jazz in the second half.

Ingles and Donovan Mitchell (19 points) made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter. Then came a dunk from Gobert and five straight points from forward Jae Crowder (18 points), and later Mitchell finished an alley-oop dunk on an assist from point guard Ricky Rubio (10 assists) to make it 79-60.

Beal, who earlier in the day had been named the Eastern Conference player of the week (Gobert was the Western Conference designee), did not play in the fourth quarter. He sat with his feet in an ice tub in the locker room afterward, shaking his head about how much of a slog his night was. Beal hadn’t been face-guarded like this since high school, he said. After his team suffered its most humbling loss in weeks, one that put another serious dent in its playoff hopes, Brooks defended his star.

“He’s a champion,” Brooks said of Beal. “He’ll come back and bounce back the next night and play better.”