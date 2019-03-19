Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said Tuesday he became very concerned over a “lack of oversight and accountability” of the Bartlesville Police Reserve program shortly after being hired in October.

Roles’ statements came during a press conference Tuesday morning after former police reserve Capt. Jerry Kelley Jr., was arrested Monday on four counts of embezzlement from the reserve program and Bartlesville Police Explorers.

“It was almost like the reserve unit was running their own police department set aside from the Bartlesville Police Department,” Roles said. “One of our main concerns was the total lack of oversight of the reserve unit’s finances, as it appeared to us there was no accountability of spending and no processes in place to regulate the spending of the reserve unit.”

Kelley, 48, is facing three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of embezzlement of state property following an investigation involving a multicounty grand jury subpoena for the bank records of the reserve and explorer programs. Kelley was a reserve officer for 16 years, and was the highest-ranking officer as captain for 10 years.

Kelley served as captain of both the reserve and explorer programs until he was suspended in December pending an internal investigation. He is accused of using the nonprofit funds of both programs for improper expenses since at least March 2015.

Roles said the bank accounts for the police reserve and the police Explorers were called into question after the reserve’s leadership refused to turn over financial documents to the police department. Since the Bartlesville Police Reserve and Bartlesville Police Explorer programs were nonprofit corporations, the assets and accountability of the groups were not under direct supervision of the Bartlesville Police Department.

“The police department has very direct policies in place that puts the authority of the reserve unit directly at the pleasure of the Office of the Chief of Police,” Roles said. “I asked, and then ordered, on multiple occasions the leaders of the reserve unit [to] submit a detailed account statement of the reserve unit’s finances. The orders were ignored.”

Because of the direct violations of orders, Kelley was suspended in December. Following Kelley’s suspension, nine of the 11 reserve officers resigned or retired from the unit, Roles said. The Bartlesville Police Explorer program also was suspended pending the results of the investigation and remains inactive.

The Bartlesville Police Department asked a multicounty grand jury to issue a subpoena for the financial records. The subpoenas were issued by the grand jury in January. Five years worth of financial records were received from the Bartlesville Police Reserve and one year of records from the Police Explorers were obtained.

A statement from BPD Capt. Jay Hastings said the records show a check was written on the reserve account and deposited into Kelley’s personal checking account in April to May 2015 in the amount of $1,750. Additionally, there were other checks written on the Bartlesville Police Reserves account to reserve members. There is no record of these funds being returned to the Bartlesville Police Reserves account.

Records also show Bartlesville Police Reserve funds were used to purchase food and drink items and to rent space at the Bartlesville Community Center for a police reserve banquet after Kelly was suspended from the reserve unit and several other reserve officers had resigned or retired from the unit.

Additional transactions using the reserve and/or explorer bank cards were also discovered, including purchases for soft drinks, cigarettes and fuel, as well as a charge of $121.07 to Dish Network for “Jerry” to a “residential account.”

A warrant was issued for Kelley’s arrest and he turned himself in to the Washington County Detention Center Monday night.

Roles said the investigation is ongoing. Other charges may be filed against more former Bartlesville Police Reserve personnel, depending what the investigation shows and if the District Attorney decides if charges are warranted.

“Even with the arrest of Mr. Kelley, the internal investigation continues to be active,” Roles said. “I feel we owe it to our community to ensure we explore every lead and leave no rock unturned in this matter.”

The Bartlesville Police Reserve is made up of volunteer citizens that have been through a certified law enforcement training program. The Explorers program is an extension of the Boy Scouts of America and follows the guidelines of the scouts and the Police Department.

Roles said there are still three active police reserve officers who continue to volunteer and provide law enforcement services for the Bartlesville Police Department. He said the remaining reserve officers report directly to the Police Department and have oversight.

“I can assure you that no Bartlesville full-time police officer, or member of the Bartlesville police staff had any involvement in the criminal matters of Mr. Kelley, nor did any of the current reserves,” Roles said. “It should be noted that currently and going forward, there is and will continue to be strict oversight of the reserve unit by the Bartlesville Police Department. This will certainly include all aspects of the reserve unit’s finances.”