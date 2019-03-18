The University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Brent Ballweg, recently announced their spring concert tour dates throughout Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The tour performances will run April 7 through 9. The group is the premiere mixed ensemble on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.

The University Chorale will perform in concert at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sunday, April 7, during the 10:30 a.m. service. The church is located at 3900 Grand Avenue. For more information, call (479) 783-5161.

That evening, the Chorale will perform in concert at First Baptist Church, Ozark, Missouri, at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1400 West Jackson Street. For more information, call (417) 581-2484.

On Monday, April 8, University Chorale will perform at First Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 525 South Ave. For more information, call (417) 866-7202.

On Tuesday, April 9, the Chorale will perform at First Baptist Church, Muskogee, Oklahoma, at 7 p.m. They will be joined by the Muskogee High School Advanced Chorale. The church is located at 111 South 7th Street. For more information, call (918) 682-3496.

The following Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m., University Chorale will be performing in their spring concert. The concert will be located in Raley Chapel’s Yarborough Auditorium on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.

The group will perform songs from their 2018-19 repertoire during the tour, including songs such as “Lamb of God,” “Every Night When the Sun Goes Down,” “Old Time Religion,” “Give Me Jesus,” “Easter Anthem,” “Flight Song,” and many others.

Since its founding in 1963, the University Chorale has been OBU's premiere mixed ensemble. Comprised of OBU's finest singers selected by audition, Chorale's purpose remains the same as it was in its earliest days, “to present advanced choral literature to the OBU campus and community.”

University Chorale is in demand for performances in the state and region and maintains an active performing schedule both on and off campus. The Chorale has previously appeared at the Southwestern Division Conference of the American Choral Directors Association, The Church Music Workshop, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, the Oklahoma State Youth Choir Festival and the Oklahoma Music Educators Association Conference.

The University Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Brent Ballweg, Burton H. Patterson Professor of Music and director of choral activities at OBU. He earned a bachelor's degree from OBU and a master's degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He earned his doctorate at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Ballweg is an active guest conductor, clinician and adjudicator for various festivals, music contests and workshops across the country.

For more information about the University Chorale, including audition information, concert bookings and scheduling, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/music/ensembles/university-chorale or contact the director at brent.ballweg@okbu.edu or (405) 585-4316.

For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.