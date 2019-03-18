For small businesses, fast internet connection can mean a difference to the bottom line. Finley and Cook accounting firm in Shawnee felt the effects of slow connections and service disruptions with a loss in productivity. The company has 200 employees in two offices in Shawnee and remote employees across the U.S.

“We need to connect to our clients’ networks to print checks, pull reports and get data from their accounting systems,” says Jason Dickerson, IT engineer at Finley and Cook. “When our employees have a disruption in internet service, it’s impossible to work. No connection to our network means no work happens – that’s devastating to our bottom line.”

After researching several companies for speed and reliability, Finley Cook chose Dobson Technologies fiber optic internet service.

“Since we connected to the high-speed fiber, we’ve had stable internet service. We no longer worry about disruptions in service for our clients or our productivity,” Dickerson explains.

The increased internet performance led them to use their phone service as well.

In many instances, small and rural communities rely on telephone lines, which can be unpredictable and unreliable. VoIP, a service Dobson Technologies provides, is a telephone service that operates over digital networks, bypassing the need for traditional phone lines.