The following items were filed March 4 to 8 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Justin Tyler Beutler, child neglect

Valerie Duffield, child neglect

Kenneth Francis, child neglect

Leonard Littledave, bail jumping

Jeremy Matthews, child abuse by injury

James Shambles, possess firearms after conviction or during probation

Clifford Snow, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude (after former conviction of felony)

Kelly Walters, child neglect

Misdemeanors

Linda Barkdoll, possession of controlled dangerous substance – methamphetamine

Ivan Barnes, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Michael Bearpaw, transporting an open bottle or container of alcohol

Jeffrey Burleson, obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check

Joshua Carnes, domestic abuse – assault and battery

Andrew Clark, larceny of merchandise

Rodney Crawford, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Randy Garner, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked

Cody Gibby, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked

James Hagar, driving under the influence alcohol

Ronald Martin, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Taylor Murry, possession of controlled dangerous substance – marijuana

Phillip Nelson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard Powers, obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check

Joseph Rohman, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked

Jorge Rubi-Pedroza, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Jarrod Tacker, driving with license suspended – third and subsequent

Eric Thomason, protective order violation

Joshua Tucker, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Timothy Webster, transporting an open bottle or container of alcohol

Christopher Zumwalt, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Protective Orders

Kathryn Armstrong vs. Morgan Wachoviak

Jerry Jones vs. Rocky Carroll

Richard Wierzba vs. Paul Delucia

Sonya Hogshooter vs. Justin Petersen

Anna Elizabeth Stewart vs. Franklin Walker

Brenda Stewart vs. Franklin Walker