SHAWNEE – The Wolves earned a much needed victory with a 3-1 win over Noble Friday evening.

Shawnee's Carson Payne pitched a gem. Payne pitched a complete game and struck out seven without surrendering a walk. Noble's lone run was unearned.

Noble struck first in the top of the second inning.

Shawnee's Jeret Johnson singled and scored Creed Killgore to tie the game up at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning. Johnson was the only Shawnee player with a multi-hit game.

Shawnee added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jacob Hill singled to center, scoring J'Briell Easley and Austin Wood. Hill's two RBI's were a game-high.

Scout Cawvey, Nick Bowlan, Wood and Hill each recorded one hit in the win.

Easley, Killgore and Wood stole one base apiece.

Shawnee (1-4) will face Westmoore in the Edmond Spring Break Festival Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Edmond Memorial High School.