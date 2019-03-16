TECUMSEH – The McLoud-Tecumseh season series is tied at 1-1 after the Savages upended McLoud 6-3 Friday afternoon.

In the bottom of the first, Kainan Ryan scored on a passed ball to give the Savages an early 1-0 advantage.

Tecumseh added another run in the bottom of the second on a Tyler Thompson single and scored Peyton Cooper.

In the top of the fourth inning, McLoud made things interesting. Brendon Howard reached on a dropped third strike and Wesley Olds scored, making it 2-1 in favor of Tecumseh.

Zac Conover scored Jax Pennington on a sacrifice fly to even the game at 2-2.

The Redskins took a brief lead when Koalton Keller walked that scored Howard.

Tecumseh tacked on four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Colby Trammell and Thompson tied for the team lead with two hits apiece. Thompson had a game-high three RBIs in the victory.

Gage Boatman, Caleb Kelsey, Carson Fletcher and Cooper had one hit apiece for Tecumseh.

Jax Pennington recorded two hits for McLoud.

Koalton Keller and Duke Crossley had one RBI each for the Redskins.

Colby Trammell earned the win for Tecumseh. He struck out two over three innings of work.

Pennington was the losing pitcher for McLoud. He went 5 2/3 innings and struck out three, while giving up two earned runs.

McLoud (2-3) will hit the road to face the OKC Broncos Saturday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.

Tecumseh (4-1) will head to Arizona for a five-game road trip.