Oklahoma man killed by police mistaken for Missouri escapee

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a knife-wielding Oklahoma man who was fatally shot by police had been mistakenly reported as a Missouri jail escapee.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman says 27-year-old Shawn Taylor Watie of Stilwell was shot by two officers Thursday in Sallisaw when he "came after" them with a knife. He died at a hospital.

Watie's brother-in-law, Jerod Neal, told KFSM-TV that Watie was walking to work when he was shot. Neal said he doesn't believe the police account because Watie was not combative.

Arbeitman says police found Watie while investigating reports of a man thought to be 30-year-old Travis Lee Davis, who escaped Sunday from a jail in Sedalia, Missouri. Davis was last seen Wednesday after authorities say he stole a police car while handcuffed in Heavener, Oklahoma, then disappeared after crashing the vehicle.

•••

Oklahoma governor picks 2 more cabinet secretaries

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's new Gov. Kevin Stitt has nearly filled out his cabinet after appointing two more secretaries to posts this week.

Stitt announced Dr. Kayse Shrum, the president of Oklahoma State University's Center for Health Sciences, will serve as his secretary of science and innovation. He also appointed energy industry executive Jerome Loughridge to serve as his secretary of health and mental health. Loughridge has been president of Great Plains Oilfield Rental since 2012.

Both cabinet positions require Senate confirmation.

Stitt has just one cabinet position left to appoint, secretary of veterans affairs. That position was left open after Stitt's previous pick for that post, Brian Brurud , withdrew his nomination.

On Friday, Stitt also reappointed Jordan Russell of Freedom to another six-year term on the Workers' Compensation Commission.

•••

T-shirt gun used to launch contraband into Oklahoma prison

SAYRE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman was arrested after authorities say she used a T-shirt gun to launch drugs, cellphones and other contraband over a prison fence.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the incident prompted a lockdown at the North Fork Correctional Unit in Sayre, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

The agency says authorities arrested Kerri Jo Hickman after discovering the T-shirt gun and another package in her vehicle.

Tulsa television station KOTV reports that the container that was launched Sunday contained cellphones, ear buds, phone chargers, methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and tobacco.

Hickman remained jailed Friday in Beckham County on complaints of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking. Jail records don't list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

•••

Attorney: Officers justified in shooting knife-wielding man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Eight officers were justified in their use of deadly force when they opened fire on a knife-wielding man who was suspected of attacking three women in Muskogee, a prosecutor said.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said each responding officer tried to defuse the situation to prevent a fatal encounter and that 56-year-old Danny Brogdon was determined to die, the Muskogee Phoenix reported. The officers have been on administrative leave since the March 5 attack.

"Every attempt to negotiate a peaceful surrender was met with statements of demise," Loge said in a news release. "Brogdon was a direct, immediate, and legal threat. Each officer fired their weapon legally upon Danny Brogdon."

Brogdon was shot and killed at a Muskogee residence after he stabbed two women and attacked a third, then threatened officers with a large kitchen knife, police said. Officers used a stun gun, a flashbang grenade and a beanbag to try to disarm Brogdon before he charged at them. The officers opened fire.

The eight officers fired 31 rounds, striking Brogdon 28 times, Loge said.

All three women — Debra Smith and her daughters Kimberly Robbins and Jennifer Dodd — survived the assault, though Smith and Robbins both suffered stab wounds and were admitted to a hospital. Brogdon told police at the scene that Smith was his wife.

Donald Seeley, Brogdon's co-worker, informed investigators that Brogdon was noticeably upset on the day of the attack, saying Smith had cleared the money from their bank account.

"He was determined that day to cause a lot of damage and I think kill Debra Smith," Loge said. "As soon as officers arrived and confronted him, I think that saved her life. I think he was determined at that point to make the officers shoot him."

•••