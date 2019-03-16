OKEMAH – Behind the power hitting of Beth Denney, Prague went 2-0 Friday at the Okemah Festival, blasting Kiefer 20-7 and Dewar 13-9.

Prague needed just 2 ½ innings to run rule Kiefer as it scored 11 runs in the first inning and nine runs in the second.

Prague outhit Kiefer 18-7, led by Denney with two home runs, four runs batted in and three runs scored.

Brittney Harwell homered and tripled while driving in six runs. Adisyn Auld and Karsyn Coleman tripled. Auld also doubled, as did teammates Josi Goodman, Diana Manning and Kennedy Watkins. Goodman was 3 of 3 out of the leadoff slot.

In the nightcap, Prague went to 3-0 on the season by outhitting Dewar 15-7.

Prague scored in all five innings. Denney clubbed two more home runs while scoring three times and driving in three runs.

Goodman added a home run and triple while Harwell also had a three-bagger.

Demi Manning, Auld and Coleman each doubled.

Gracie Hightower posted the pitching win against Kiefer. Jaycee Johnson did the honors against Dewar.

Prague, 3-0, will continue Festival action today with a 10 a.m. contest versus Henreytta and an 11 a.m. engagement with Okemah. Prague will then be idle until Friday, March 22 when it will take on Allen and Strother at Holdenville.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.