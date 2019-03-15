A Grove man charged with raping a 9-year-old girl waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 12.

Darwin Todd Huddleston, 21, of Grove is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with first-degree rape by instrumentation and lewd exhibition, both felonies.

He appeared before Special Judge Alicia Littlefield who ordered him to return to court July 22 for a felony disposition docket. At that time Huddleston’s case will be set for trial or for a plea.

Prosecutor Nick Lelecas confirmed during the 10-minute hearing a plea was on the table, but did not offer any specific details.

Huddleston is accused of molesting the now 15-year-old girl over a period of five to six years, according to an arrest affidavit. Huddleston reportedly confessed to the sexual assaults to the victim’s family, but was not apologetic,

but rather tried “to justify them” to the victim’s father saying he assaulted the victim “because he was overweight and could never get a girlfriend,” according to the arrest affidavit.

He also exposed himself to the victim on numerous occasions, including the most recent occurrence of around a year ago when he was only covered with a towel and made comments about people shaving their genitals.

Huddleston reportedly confessed to other individuals but declined to answer when questioned by a Grove Police Department officer, saying he wanted an attorney, the affidavit states.