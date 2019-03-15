SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole registered 13 extra-base hits Thursday in demolishing Wewoka 17-1 and 10-2.

The opener required just 3 ½ innings as Seminole combined 13 hits with five walks.

Joey Harrison tripled while Jackson Smith notched two doubles. Also doubling were Kaden Allison and Luke Welck. Jake Harvey added three singles and scored three times for the Chieftains, who posted 12 runs in the second inning.

Easton Wurtz and Bryce Marshall also scored three times.

Welck was awarded the pitching win after permitting five hits and one run (unearned) in four innings. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out nine.

In the nightcap, Seminole scored in all of its at-bats of the 4 ½-inning run-rule game.

Easton Wurtz fashioned two triples and scored twice.

Six Chieftains – Daegan Angel, Smith, Easton Wurtz, Hunter Wurtz, Harvey and Marshall — collected doubles. Angel also singled.

Seminole employed three pitchers with Logan Bennett getting the start. Bennett didn’t surrender a hit in three innings while striking out five and walking three. Justin Harrison, who toiled in the fourth, gave up two runs (one earned) and one hit while striking out one. Harrison pitched the last inning, giving up no runs and no hits. He fanned one and didn’t allow a walk.

Seminole, 2-1, will host Bethel in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Monday. The Chieftains are slated to entertain Bethany at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.