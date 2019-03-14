By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Jakob Hall was a mighty pain in the keister this week for the mighty Owasso High School Rams.

The Bartlesville High School sophomore played a vital role in the Bruins’ near upset Monday on the baseball diamond of the Rams, who are nationally ranked.

Owasso rallied to win, 6-3, in 10 innings, at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Hall displayed a dangerous bat, ripping two singles and driving in two runs to nearly boost the Bruins to victory in regulation.

In the bottom of the seventh — with Bartlesville trailing, 3-1 — Hall clubbed a two-run base hit to tie the game, 3-3.

Shortly after, the Bruins had the potential winning run in scoring position, but didn’t bring it home.

However, Hall made his biggest contribution in the game on the pitching mound.

He battled Owasso’s ace inning after inning as the goose-eggs piled up.

Hall pitched eight complete innings and allowed only four hits — and no earned runs (three unearned). He walked just two batters and rang up nine strikeouts.

Hall displayed plenty of endurance (115 pitches), and threw 78 strikes and only 37 balls.

He displayed gritty moxie when, early in the game, he took a line drive off the leg, got back to his feet and continued to hurl the orb with the same intensity.

But, Hall’s assault of the Rams didn’t end there.

On Wednesday, Hall and the Bruins traveled to Owasso for a quick rematch in district play.

Hall ripped a homer and a double and drove in two runs in the 15-8 loss.

He also singled and scored two runs.

For the season, Hall is batting .321, with six runs scored — tied for the team lead — and six RBI’s, second only to senior Dakota Ward (8).

Hall, Ward and Calvin Johnson are the lone Bruins with homers.

Hall has made two appearances on the mound and owns a team low 3.00 earned run average for pitchers with six-or-more innings pitched.

He has rang up 11 strikeouts in 10 innings, and has walked only four batters.

Austin Jarvis is the first-year coach of the Bruins.