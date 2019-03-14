Shawnee's Lady Wolves won the Glen Stone Relays in McAlester March 7. The Wolves claimed third place.

The Lady Wolves were led by Shyra Crowley who won three events. She won the 100-meter hurdles over teammate Alexis Ward. Crowley also won the long jump with two other Lady Wolves, Jasmine Martinez and L. Crowley, taking second and third.

Shawnee also swept the pole vault with Crowley in first, Lizzie Lanier in second and Olivia Barlean taking third.

The Lady Wolves also used team victories to claim the title. They won the 1600-Meter sprint relay, the distance relay, and 4x800 relay.

The Wolves took third behind Okmulgee and McAlester thanks to several solid results.

Karran Evans also won his event in the high jump with a jump of 5'8".

Joe Maytubby took second in the long jump with a leap of more than 16'7". Brayden Midget took third in the 3200-meter run and Tristan Bieber also took 3rd in the pole vault.

Shawnee also took fourth in four relay events to build up enough points to take third overall.

The track teams are both back in action Friday at Moore.