The following deaths were submitted for publication on March 14:

Mary Boggs

Mary “Carman” Dougherty Boggs, 86, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Visitation will be March 14, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Family will be present to greet friends on Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m.

Services will be March 15, at 10 a.m. in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Peggy Draney

Peggy Alice Draney, 88, of Bartlesville, died on Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Deloris Carboni

Deloris Marie Carboni, 67, of Bartlesville died on Sunday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. March 16 in the St. John Before the Latin Gate Church. Directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Daniel Barnes

Daniel Warren Barnes, 56, of Dewey, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Velma Peterson

Velma L. Peterson, 93, formerly of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.