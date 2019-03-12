WASHINGTON (TNS) — The new budget request that President Donald Trump sent to Congress on Monday confirmed his intention to keep up his multibillion-dollar fight for a southern border wall.

His budget for the fiscal year that begins in October calls for $8.6 billion in new funds for a barrier along the border with Mexico, beyond the $6.7 billion Trump has said he plans to spend in coming months under the national emergency he declared to circumvent Congress for the money.

The $4.7 trillion budget he sent Congress would make another steep increase in Department of Defense spending — by 5 percent, to a total of $718 billion — while slashing domestic spending programs by an equal percentage. The president once again pushed back his promise to eliminate the annual deficit, this time until the mid-2030s. Starting this year, deficits return to the trillion-dollar levels of the global economic crisis of a decade ago.

Yet the budget, and the few details that leaked before its release, were greeted mostly by shrugs — not least by the president himself.

While past presidents used the release of their annual spending plans as an opportunity to lay out short- and long-term visions, and to influence subsequent negotiations on Capitol Hill, Trump has taken the lack of regard for budgets to new lows, reflecting his own lack of interest in policy details, his administration’s thin staffing and its overall ambivalence about the nitty-gritty of policy-making.

White House spending plans typically have been considered dead on arrival in Congress. Rep. John Yarmuth, the Kentucky Democrat who leads the House Budget Committee, said Trump’s budget “has no chance in the House.” His Republican counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Michael B. Enzi of Wyoming, put it more diplomatically, calling Trump’s budget “the first step in the federal budget process” that “will allow us to consider how his priorities align with the priorities of Congress.”

In the past, despite talk of presidents’ budgets being DOA, their individual details and policies loomed large as Congress turned to exercising its constitutional power of the purse. For Trump’s budgets, that has been increasingly less true.

“I don’t think the president feels that he has to focus on the budget,” said G. William Hoagland, a former longtime budget adviser for Senate Republicans.

“They can’t decide what their goals are with the federal budget,” Hoagland, the senior vice president for the Bipartisan Policy Center, said of the administration. “Do they want to reduce the deficit? I just don’t think there’s any thoughtful process that’s going on, other than to cut taxes and muddle through.”

His top domestic policy plans other than the border wall — rebuilding the national infrastructure and reducing prescription drug prices — are alive in Congress, but the president has yet to use his ability to garner media attention to put much of a spotlight on them and help push them into law.

The budget also calls for reducing Medicare spending by $846 billion over the next decade, a significant cut for a president who vowed to keep Medicare spending whole during his campaign. It cuts another $327 billion from safety net programs, including Medicaid, housing and the nutrition benefit known as food stamps. The nutrition savings would come from new work requirements on beneficiaries. Also targeted for cuts are federal student loans.

Trump had resisted reducing projected Medicare spending in the past. But his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, who was aligned with the tea party movement when he served in Congress, has advocated changes that he said can be made without cutting recipients’ benefits. Trump’s budget director, Russell Vought, told reporters that Medicare savings would come from drug-price changes and unspecified steps to reduce “waste and fraud.”