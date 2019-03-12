The Seminole State College Language Arts and Humanities Division recently received a donation of $500 to aid in the continuation of its annual Howlers and Yawpers Creativity Symposium. The donors, Bill and Dorothy Boudreau, were so moved by the campus event last November that they wanted to help.

The Boudreaus are French-Acadians, born and raised in a small fishing village on the southwest coast of Nova Scotia. Married 61 years, they have five children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Bill and Dorothy have lived in Montreal, Ottawa, Canada, Massachusetts, and now reside in Oklahoma City since 1971.

Bill is a graduate from the Montreal Technical Institute and earned an MBA at Oklahoma City University. He retired in 2000 following a long career in computer system software engineering and management that stared in the 1960s.

Since his retirement, he has become a writer (fiction, non-fiction, and poetry), book publisher, website designer, and a singer, with guitar accompaniment. He writes French and English songs. He has performed at the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts, Art Moves, Oklahoma State Fair, Global Oklahoma, nursing and retirement homes, and coffee shops. He also served as a performer at last November’s Howlers and Yawpers Symposium. He maintains an active supportive role in the Oklahoma poetry community.

Dorothy is a graduate of commerce and has worked in the retail business for many decades. Before leaving the retail market, she delved into antiques. Since the 1990s, Dorothy has developed and maintainedher own eBay business, in addition to having a presence at an antique mall in Oklahoma City.