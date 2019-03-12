Roger Wayne Ash, 56, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, with family gathering to greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Thursday, March 14, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, and Jon Baucom officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

