PRAGUE — Two-hole hitter Branom Bailey’s proficient offense carried Prague to a 10-5 victory over Holdenville Saturday.

Bailey cracked two doubles to go along with a single as Prague improved to 2-1. Bailey scored twice and knocked in three runs. He also stole a base.

Holdenville led 5-2 after four innings, only to watch Prague tally four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Red Devil leadoff hitter Isaac Bloomer had a double and scored three runs. Jake Schultz drove in two runs.

Schultz also registered the pitching victory after giving up five runs and five hits in six innings. He claimed eight strikeouts and walked five.

Mason Cooper of Prague stole two bases.

Prague is scheduled to play at Luther at 4:30 today. The Red Devils are also scheduled to be on the road Friday versus Stroud (4:30) and Meeker Saturday (1 p.m.).

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.