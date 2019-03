The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise and the Pawhuska Journal-Capital just received word of a fatality accident Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 11, two miles north of Barnsdall. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. State Highway 11 is closed because of the accident.

No other information has been released. We have a reporter on the story, and will provide an update as soon as information is available.

This is a developing story.