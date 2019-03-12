Lorene Palmer Dobbs, age 67, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Norman. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Old Lone Grove Cemetery, Lone Grove, with Pastor Steve Skinner officiating.

Lorene was born on July 8, 1951, at Ardmore, to Elizabeth “Suki” Palmer. She attended school in Ardmore. On Jan. 1, 1967, Lorene married David Dobbs. From this marriage came three children: Ricky, Christine and Gwen. Their marriage ended in 2004. Lorene was a homemaker most of her life. Even after raising her children, they were still the focus of her life. She would love to spend time with her friends, eating out, and going to church and family activities. A devoted Christian, Lorene loved to read her bible and attend church services.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gwen Dobbs; brother, Harry “Sonny Boy” Bohannon; and an infant brother.

Lorene is survived by her son, Ricky Dobbs and wife Melissa, of Lone Grove; daughter, Christine “Sissy” Roe and husband James, of Lone Grove; grandchildren, Rachael Ditto and husband Samuel, Trevor Jessen, Bobby Roper, Vicki Dobbs, Hunter Roe, Aasjaa Dobbs, Derrick Dobbs, Zane Cohee and Diaz Cohee; six great-grandchildren; aunt, Lina Pickens, of McMillan, Okla; sister-in-law, Karen Bohannon; niece, Michelle Jackson and husband Jason; nephew, Telly Bohannon, both of Owasso, Okla.

Serving as pallbearers will be Johnathan “Binky” Higginbotham, Kent Johnson, Bobby Roper, Trevor Jessen, Samuel Ditto and James Roe

Prayer services will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

