OKLAHOMA CITY — Bethel collected just seven hits Monday in dropping a 9-1, 11-3 doubleheader to Heritage Hall.

In the opener, Bethel scored its run in the top of the first inning as Terrell Dodson drove in Seth Jackson, on base via a single.

Cameron Egger and Jaylon Gordon of Bethel recorded a double apiece.

Heritage Hall had nine hits, including a home run, two triples and two doubles.

The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the eight-run rule.

In the nightcap, Bethel held a 2-0 lead after one inning but scored just one more time with a run in the third. Heritage Hall posted six runs in the sixth.

Gordon had two singles and scored twice as Bethel finished with just three hits.

Jake Williams started for Bethel and went 4 2/3 innings, followed by Cache Hankins.,

Bethel split two games Saturday, defeating Stroud 10-4 and losing to Plainview 19-4.

Jackson earned the win against Stroud with a seven-inning five-hitter. He fanned five and walked eight. Stroud stranded seven baserunners.

Dodson went 3 for 4 with five runs batted in — a single in the first, double in the fourth and 3-run home run in the sixth.

Egger collected two singles, scored three times and drove in two runs. Jackson also singled twice.

Plainview blitzed Bethel with five runs in the third and nine runs in the fourth before the game was stopped after five innings.

Plainview garnered 21 hits as nine players got in the hit column. Briton Sperey, Chase Owen and Payoton Webber homered for the victors.

Bethel finished with seven hits.

The Wildcats, 2-4, will travel to Holdenville Thursday for a 4:30 matchup. Bethel will play two games Friday in Oklahoma City — Alva at 4 and Mount St. Mary at 6.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.