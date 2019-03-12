STILLWATER — The Pioneers of Stillwater spurted out to an 8-1 lead after four innings and held on for an 8-4 triumph over Shawnee Monday.

After scoring single runs in the first and second innings, Stillwater netted two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth for the seven-run advantage.

Both teams finished with 10 hits but Shawnee doled out seven walks. Two Stillwater hurlers didn’t allow a free pass.

Scout Cawvey and Nick Bowlan recorded two singles apiece and scored a run for Shawnee. Jacob Hill notched Shawnee’s only extra-base hit, a triple., to go along with a single. The Wolves, 0-3, played errorless ball.

Austin Wood, Brandon Eropkin and Corbin Payne drove in a run for the Wolves.

Starter Creed Kilgore of Shawnee surrendered seven hits and six runs, all earned, in three innings. Kilgore fanned four and walked five.

Reliever J’Briell, who worked the last three innings, permitted three hits and two runs. He registered five strikeouts and two walks.

“The walks were the big difference,” Shawnee coach Kevin Paxson said. “Seven free passes come back to haunt you. We weren’t able to get some key hits in several opportunities.”

Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Shawnee but a wet field forced a switch to Stilwater, which has a turf field.

Shawnee hopes to entertain Stillwater tonight at 6. The Wolves are also scheduled to play at Choctaw Thursday at 4:30, then play host to Noble at 5 Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.