The Central Oklahoma Workforce Innovation Board is hosting a Career Exposure Tour on March 21 at two businesses, Formcrete in Seminole and Shawnee Milling Co. in Shawnee.

Because certain industries in Oklahoma are unsure they will have enough talent in the future as their current workforce ages and youth are pushed towards other fields requiring a college degree, the tours hope to make a difference.

They are aimed at bridging the gap between the future workforce and local businesses so that these younger generations will know they have options, including ones that pay really well.

In particular, COWIB works with job seekers with barriers to employment who, without our help, are unlikely to get to college or a stable career. COWIB, through the Oklahoma Works Centers, provides funding for training and certifications to people with barriers to become successful in Oklahoma’s current in-demand occupations. These Career Exposure events are offered at no cost and job seekers services are no cost. People needing assistance just need to visits one of our offices.

The office in Shawnee is located at Gordon Cooper Technology Center at 2 John C. Bruton Blvd.

The tour currently has participants coming from the TANF program, Redrock in Chandler, Northeast High School in OKC, the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center, the Gordon Cooper Eagle Program, the Shawnee Housing Authority and Meeker High School.

There are a fe spots left for participants to ride the bus leaving Gordon Cooper at 8:45 a.m. and returning no later than 3:30 p.m. Anyone wanting to fill these spots can contact Yolanda Scott at yolandascott@cowib.org or (405)-622-2026 x 301. Anyone needing more information on COWIB programming may contact Goldie Jackson at goldiejackson@cowib.org or (405)-622-2026 x 303.