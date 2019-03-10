Memorial services for James Eugene “Gene” Caton, 72, of Lone Grove, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Leroy Holman officiating. Inurnment for family will follow at Lone Grove West Memorial Cemetery. A night of visitation for family and friends will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday evening. at the funeral home. Gene was born July 5, 1946, in Ada, to James Lee Caton and Maude Gertrude (Roper) Caton. He passed from this life on March 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Gene graduated in 1964 from Byng High School, also making the All-State team baseball that year. He attended East Central University in Ada and graduated in 1968. That year he started teaching and coaching baseball in Lone Grove, and coached there until 1990. He later retired from teaching in 2008, after a long and successful career. While at Lone Grove, he helped re-start the baseball program. Coach Caton’s Longhorns made seven state tournament appearances, during this time with two state championships, three state runners up, two state semi final appearances with a total of 333 achieved wins. Gene was not one that seeked glory, nor speak praise. He never bragged of his accomplishments because he believed that your actions earned it.

He loved baseball, enjoyed camping, traveling and was an “avid” St. Louis Cardinal’s Fan. Gene cherished spending time with family and his grandchildren. He was a member of Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church of Ardmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Maude Caton; brother Bob Caton. Gene is survived by his son Chris Caton and wife Laura of Lone Grove; sister Sylvia Roundtree and husband Richard of Brenham, Texas; brothers Doyle Caton of Albuquerque, N.M., Dock Caton and wife Norma of Aurora, Ill., Jerry Caton of Allen, Texas; two grandsons Mateo Caton, Conner Caton; granddaughter Riley Caton, all of Lone Grove; five nieces; seven nephews; 12 great-nieces; 13 great-nephews; one great great-niece; two great-great-nephews and many cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lone Grove Baseball Team, c/o ANB P.O. Box 5009 Ardmore, OK 73403. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.