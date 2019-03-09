Pawhuska High School’s Lady Huskies soccer team won their season opener March 7 at Tulsa Webster by a score of 8-0.

Shelby Laird led the way for Pawhuska with three goals. Abby Easley had two scores. Jaiden Kitchel, Bailey Henley and Alyssa Fanning each added one goal apiece. PHS had 17 shots on goal during the match, as opposed to zero shots on goal for Webster.

“The girls played very well, moved the ball well and never quit,” PHS coach Derral McBride said. He said the Lady Huskies’ preseason conditioning seemed to make a difference in the team’s season opener. PHS has a home match scheduled next Tuesday versus Grove.