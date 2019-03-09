The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma on Thursday announced the results of the March federal grand jury. Among those results was the indictment of Glenville L. Albright, 50, of Pawhuska on charges of making a false statement in connection with the attempted acquisition of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Albright is charged with making a false statement on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Form 4473 in an effort to redeem a Winchester, Ranger Model 120, 12 gauge shotgun that he had previously pawned. Albright lied on the form about his criminal record. He is further charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is the investigative agency that developed the case.