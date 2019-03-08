The Shawnee Chapter of the Past Matrons Club is celebrating its 100 year anniversary Wednesday March 13 at the Shawnee Masonic Lodge from noon to 2 p.m.

According to Betty Sparks, member since 1997, the Past Matrons Club is part of the Order of the Eastern Star which is an appendant body of the Masonic Fraternity.

The Shawnee Chapter was established in 1919 and is made up of the wives of Masonic members who at one point served as the head of the OES.

Sparks explained there will be refreshments at the celebration and the club is essentially the heart of the Masonic Fraternity.

For Sparks, being a member of this century old group is amazing and she is looking forward to celebrating its accomplishments.

"I think it's a great honor to be a part of such a great organization," Sparks said.

The Past Matrons supports charities and partake in community services.

Sparks explained current president of the Past Matrons, Dorothy Burton and other members, are encouraging past members to attend the event and join in the fellowship.

The Masonic Lodge is located at 555 W. Kickapoo Spur Street.